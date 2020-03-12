All Miners Safely Evacuated From 2 Mines in Northern Russia After Smoke - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) All 242 miners were safely brought to the surface from the Vorkutinskaya and Zapolyarnaya mines in the Komi Republic in northern Russia after smoke condition at the premises on Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry reported.

The Severstal company earlier reported that it began an evacuation of workers from two mines - Vorkutinsky and Zapolyarnaya, which have a common ventilation system.

"At 11.45 pm Moscow time [20:45 GMT], all 242 people were brought to surface," the ministry said.