All Minors Released From Detention After Unauthorized Protests in Moscow - Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) All minors detained during the recent unauthorized protests in Moscow have been released upon the arrival of their parents and have not required medical assistance, the city's ombudswoman for children, Olga Yaroslavskaya, told Sputnik.

Previously, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said that approximately 300 teenagers had been detained across the country during Saturday's protests, including about 70 in Moscow and about 30 in St. Petersburg.

"All minors detained while participating in the unauthorized rally on January 23, were released from police stations upon their parents' arrival.

None of the children were held [in detention] there. As far as I am aware, no one requested medical help, the underage were not injured," Yaroslavskaya said.

Multiple unauthorized protests took place in various regions of Russia on Saturday, instigated by supporters of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that those participating in such events would be held liable to prosecution. The Prosecutor General's Office also demanded removal of calls for protests aimed at minors, which is against the law in Russia.