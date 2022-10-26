UrduPoint.com

All Missiles Fired At Strategic Deterrence Forces Drills Reached Their Targets - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

All Missiles Fired at Strategic Deterrence Forces Drills Reached Their Targets - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) All missiles fired during a training to test the strategic deterrence have reached their targets, confirming the designed characteristics, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces were trained, the Kremlin said, adding that practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place during the drills.

"The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics," the Kremlin said in a statement.

