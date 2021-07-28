UrduPoint.com
All Missing After Flood In Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia Found - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

All Missing After Flood in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia Found - Interior Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) All those missing in the flood in North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany have been found, the regional ministry of internal affairs said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll in the Federal state stood at 47.

"There are no missing persons left in the environmental disaster in North Rhine-Westphalia.

This was stated by Interior Minister Herbert Royle in the Landtag [German individual state] of North Rhine-Westphalia. Forty-seven people died, including four rescuers," the department said.

Deadly floods in Germany were caused by heavy downpours, which mostly affected the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, and Bavaria. The latest death toll surpassed 170 people, while infrastructure sustained billions of Euros in damage.

