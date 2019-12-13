All N. Korean Workers to Leave Russia by December 22 in Line With UNSC Resolution - Moscow

All North Korean migrant workers will leave Russia by December 22 per the UN Security Council Resolution on the matter, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) All North Korean migrant workers will leave Russia by December 22 per the UN Security Council Resolution on the matter, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev said on Friday.

"Of course, we implement all resolutions on time," Ilyichev told reporters, answering a corresponding question.

Speaking on the number of North Korean workers in Russia, he said that "there are not so many of them as it seems.

In December of 2017, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2379, which introduced another round of sanctions against North Korea that, in particular, required UN member states to deport North Korean migrant workers to their home country by the end of 2019.

Russian Ambassador in Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in September that the number of North Korean migrant workers in Russia had fallen from 34,000 to some 10,000 since the resolution was adopted.