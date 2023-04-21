UrduPoint.com

All NATO Allies Agree That Ukraine Should Become Member Of Alliance - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

All NATO Allies Agree That Ukraine Should Become Member of Alliance - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"I said in Kiev yesterday (on Thursday) that Ukraine's future is in Euro Atlantic family and all NATO allies have agreed that that Ukraine will become a NATO member," Stoltenberg said ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Germany Kiev Alliance Euro Family All

Recent Stories

vivo wishes its Users A Blessed Eid Filled with Jo ..

Vivo wishes its Users A Blessed Eid Filled with Joy and Togetherness

40 seconds ago
 "Unilever & Mindshare continue bringing industry-f ..

"Unilever & Mindshare continue bringing industry-firsts, hosting first-ever Rama ..

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at ..

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.