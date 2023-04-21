All NATO Allies Agree That Ukraine Should Become Member of Alliance - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"I said in Kiev yesterday (on Thursday) that Ukraine's future is in Euro Atlantic family and all NATO allies have agreed that that Ukraine will become a NATO member," Stoltenberg said ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.