All NATO Exercises in Ukraine Are Anti-Russian - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) All military exercises conducted by NATO in Ukraine are anti-Russian, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik.

In 2021, seven joint exercises of Kiev and the alliance countries took place on the territory of Ukraine, while in 2022 there will be nine more drills, the diplomat said.

"The scale, territorial coverage and duration of joint exercises between Ukraine and NATO countries are growing ... All exercises are linked by a single concept and have an anti-Russian orientation," Polishchuk said.

There currently are about 10,000 military personnel of NATO countries stationed at military facilities and naval bases in Ukraine, of which 4,000 are from the United States.

"Western instructors train the Ukrainian military, teach how to conduct offensive operations, including in urban areas. This directly violates theMinsk Agreements of 2015, according to which, on the contrary, all foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries must be withdrawn from the country. This line of Western countries negatively affects the settlement of the conflict in Donbas," the official said.