All Nazi Criminals Must Be Found And Prosecuted - Head of Russian Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) All Nazi criminals must be discovered and prosecuted; if they are now dead, their Names should be made public, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

The Nuremberg Tribunal ruled that killings and genocide of civilians before or during a war are crimes against humanity and are not covered by any statute of limitations, Bastrykin said.

"Every person who is complicit in the inhumane treatment of people, genocide, killings of civilians and prisoners of war, must be identified and prosecuted. And in case of their death, their names and crimes must be made public," Bastrykin said.