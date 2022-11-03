TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) All North Korean ballistic missiles fired Thursday morning fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement.

"Between 07:00 and 08:00 a.m. November 3, North Korea conducted at least three ballistic missile launches, including, presumably, an intercontinental missile, in the eastern direction," according to the statement.

"The launch details are still being analyzed by the government, but all of them fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan," it said.