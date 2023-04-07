Close
All Obstacles To Supply Of Russian Grain, Fertilizers Should Be Lifted - Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

All Obstacles to Supply of Russian Grain, Fertilizers Should Be Lifted - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) It is necessary to lift all obstacles to the supply of Russian grain and fertilizers to world markets, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting earlier in the day as part of the Russian minister's visit to Turkey.

"We are in solidarity that it is necessary to remove obstacles to the supply of Russian fertilizers, (grain)," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference following talks with Lavrov.

