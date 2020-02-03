UrduPoint.com
All Organized Tourist Groups Returned From China To Russia - Rostourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:35 PM

Russian tour operators specializing on tours to China have reported that all organized groups of Russian tourists that were in China have returned to Russia, Russia's Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian tour operators specializing on tours to China have reported that all organized groups of Russian tourists that were in China have returned to Russia, Russia's Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) said Monday.

"The Federal Agency for Tourism informs that according to information received from tour operators specializing on tours to China all organized groups of Russian tourists who were in the People's Republic of China, on the Hainan Island, have returned to Russia," Rostourism said in a statement.

According to Rostourism, the plane with the last tour group landed at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow on Monday morning.

"Therefore, all 5,600 organized tourists from Russia who were in China as of January 27 returned to Russia," the agency concluded.

