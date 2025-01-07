Open Menu

All-out Rescue Efforts Underway Following Xizang 6.8-magnitude Quake

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM

All-out rescue efforts underway following Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rescuers are braving freezing temperatures in combing through rubble in their search and rescue of survivors after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning.

Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after the quake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

The earthquake was distinctly felt in the county, Tashi Dondrup, the county head of Dingri told Xinhua.

The epicenter was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake is the strongest tremor recorded in the county during the past five years.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 km, according to a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Center.

According to a weather forecast from China's National Meteorological Center, the temperature in Dingri County on Tuesday would range from minus 18 degrees Celsius to zero.

Official data shows that Dingri County has a population of over 60,000 people, and approximately 6,900 people live within a 20-km radius of the epicenter. A preliminary survey revealed that more than 1,000 houses had sustained varying degrees of damage. Some of these houses have been reduced to rubble.

