All-out Rescue Efforts Underway Following Xizang 6.8-magnitude Quake
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rescuers are braving freezing temperatures in combing through rubble in their search and rescue of survivors after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning.
Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after the quake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).
The earthquake was distinctly felt in the county, Tashi Dondrup, the county head of Dingri told Xinhua.
The epicenter was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake is the strongest tremor recorded in the county during the past five years.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km, according to a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Center.
According to a weather forecast from China's National Meteorological Center, the temperature in Dingri County on Tuesday would range from minus 18 degrees Celsius to zero.
Official data shows that Dingri County has a population of over 60,000 people, and approximately 6,900 people live within a 20-km radius of the epicenter. A preliminary survey revealed that more than 1,000 houses had sustained varying degrees of damage. Some of these houses have been reduced to rubble.
Recent Stories
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
More Stories From World
-
New plant species found in south China3 minutes ago
-
All-out rescue efforts underway following Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake3 minutes ago
-
China New Growth: Infrastructure goes vertical and digital3 minutes ago
-
53 dead in powerful earthquake in China's Tibet region13 minutes ago
-
S. Koreans adopt Trump's 'Stop the Steal' slogan for impeached Yoon13 minutes ago
-
China launches 1st satellite of 202523 minutes ago
-
Major incidents declared in two regions amid 190 flood warnings in UK23 minutes ago
-
Seventh Saudi relief plane departs for Syria33 minutes ago
-
KACST successfully localizes, develops energy-efficient blue LED technology33 minutes ago
-
Pace of German emissions cuts slows in 2024: study33 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides healthcare services to Syrian Refugees, host community in Arsal33 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season to host ‘Royal Rumble’ wrestling event next year43 minutes ago