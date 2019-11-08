(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) All parties have generally respected the ceasefire in Syria's northeast despite small violations, US Joint Staff Navy Rear Adm. Director William Byrne told reporters on Thursday.

"There have been skirmishes, relatively small skirmishes, but it appears that both parties are adhering to the rules," Byrne said.

In early October, the United States announced the withdrawal of its forces from northeastern Syria. Soon thereafter, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in the area against the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

On October 17, the United States and Turkey came to an agreement to establish a 120-hour ceasefire in order to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia reached a separate agreement to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.