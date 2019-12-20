UrduPoint.com
All Parties Must Urgently De-Escalate Violence In Northwest Syria - UN Special Envoy

All Parties Must Urgently De-Escalate Violence in Northwest Syria - UN Special Envoy

All the parties to the conflict in the northwest Syria must urgently de-escalate violence in order to "underpin" a critical political process, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) All the parties to the conflict in the northwest Syria must urgently de-escalate violence in order to "underpin" a critical political process, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"De-escalating violence and the nationwide ceasefire should underpin a vital political process.

Northwest Syria has seen deep and troubling escalation of violence in the recent days," Pedersen said. "All sides must de-escalate urgently."

Pedersen pointed out that the security situation the northeast of Syria is very volatile whereby civilians continue to suffer and should be addressed.

"It is crucial that the various ceasefire understandings negotiated between actors there are respected and lead to a sustained de-escalation in violence," Pedersen said.

In addition, the security situation in southern Syria also remains turbulent and should be addressed as well.

