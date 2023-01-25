UrduPoint.com

All Passenger Flights Grounded At Berlin Airport As Strike Goes Ahead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) All passenger traffic was paused at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on Wednesday as thousands of ground services employees walked out of their jobs to demand a pay raise.

The airport authority said around 300 flights to and from one of Germany's busiest airports were canceled, affecting some 35,000 passengers.

Services sector trade union Verdi called a "warning strike" on Monday to demand a 10.5% raise in base wages, or at least 500 Euros ($544) per month over a 12-month period.

The latest round of negotiations on Tuesday failed to properly address employees' material and workload concerns, unionists said. The next round of talks is scheduled for February 22-23 and the follow-up for March 27-29.

