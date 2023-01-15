UrduPoint.com

All Passengers, Crew Members Dead In Plane Crash In Nepal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

All Passengers, Crew Members Dead in Plane Crash in Nepal - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) All passengers and crew members of a passenger plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday have died, the news 18 broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

As many as 72 people were on board of the Yeti Airlines plane, including 68 passengers and four crew members, according to the airlines' spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the death toll from the crash was 45.

The Russian embassy in Nepal stated that as many as four citizens of Russia were also on board of the plane.

The ATR 72 passenger plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal, while being en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara, according to media reports.

The causes of the crash are yet to be clarified.

