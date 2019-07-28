UrduPoint.com
All Passengers From Train Stranded Due To Heavy Rains In India Evacuated - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) All passengers from Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, stranded near the city of Mumbai after heavy rains flooded the tracks, have been rescued, the Central Railway of India said.

"All stranded passengers of #MahalaxmiExpress have been evacuated safely," the Railways tweeted on Saturday evening.

There were over 1,000 passengers on board the train.

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hailed the efforts of the rescuers.

"Compliments to #NDRF, #Army, #Navy, #AirForce, #Police, medical and other personnel for rescuing all the passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, who were stranded near Mumbai due to floods," he tweeted.

South-East Asia has been under severe pressure as the monsoon season unleashed heavy rains, floods, landslides and other devastating disasters across the region. Over 200 people in India were killed by the disaster.

