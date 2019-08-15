All Passengers of A320 Plane Survive Hard Landing at Moscow Region Airport - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) All passengers of the A320 plane have survived a hard landing in the Moscow region Zhukovsky International Airport, a spokesman of the emergencies services told Sputnik, adding that the plane's engine had caught fire after it had been hit by a bird.

"According to preliminary data, all passengers of the A320 plane survived the hard landing in Zhukovsky," the spokesperson said.