All Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Planned for Q1 Distributed in Poland - Minister

All Pfizer/BioNTech- and Moderna-made coronavirus vaccines earmarked for use in Poland in the first quarter of 2021 have already been distributed among vaccination centers and potential recipients across the country, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) All Pfizer/BioNTech- and Moderna-made coronavirus vaccines earmarked for use in Poland in the first quarter of 2021 have already been distributed among vaccination centers and potential recipients across the country, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

In January, the Polish authorities said that by the end of the first quarter of this year, the country expected to receive six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"All Pfizer and Moderna vaccines envisioned for the first quarter have already been distributed among vaccination centers and are intended for specific individuals," Niedzielski said at a press conference.

Apart from Pfizer and Moderna, Poland expects to receive next week the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which will be used to vaccinate people between 18 and 60 years of age.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, with medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk given top priority. The country has so far administered about 1.5 million doses.