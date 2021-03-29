UrduPoint.com
All Possibilities Open To Battle COVID-19 In France - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

All Possibilities Open to Battle COVID-19 in France - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) France has all options on the table to protect its citizens amid a third wave of the COVID-19, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Monday.

"All options are on the table to guarantee the health security of the French," Le Maire said.

France has seen a sudden surge in daily COVID-19 infection cases having recorded over 37,000 additional cases on Sunday and 131 new deaths. Amid the new surge, the list of shops closed or authorized to open will remain unchanged, Le Maire said.

In addition, the minister reassured French that their savings held in banks will not be taxed as that would be "deeply unfair and totally inefficient, because it would prevent economic recovery."

