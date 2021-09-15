All Precautions During Putin-Assad Meeting Taken - Kremlin

All necessary precautions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic were taken during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) All necessary precautions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic were taken during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The necessary precautions, of course, have been taken," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Assad held a meeting on Monday in Moscow.