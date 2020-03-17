UrduPoint.com
All Problems With Coronavirus, Energy Market Have Effect On Russian Economy - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

The problems linked to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global spread and energy market have effect on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The problems linked to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global spread and energy market have effect on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"We can all see all of the problems appearing because of the coronavirus, prices for energy sources, we see consequences for the world's stock exchanges, for the exchange rate and so on.

All of this will have an impact on our economy, in one way or the other, the way it functions," Putin said.

