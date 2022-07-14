All Proposals on 'Grain Issue' Aimed at Finding Solution - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russia's proposals on solving the "grain issue" were focused on finding a solution and the position of all parties was very constructive during talks in Istanbul, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The proposals of all parties, including Russia, were aimed at solving the problem, the position of all parties was open and constructive.

Yesterday's meeting was very constructive," the source said.

The source commented on whether the parties disagreed on some matters by saying "if they (disagreements) did not exist, there would be no need for negotiations."

"Before the negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey and the United Nations held separates meetings with the Russian and the Ukrainian sides. The negotiations were held at the ministerial level, the issue was frequently discussed by the leaders of the countries," the source added.