All Quiet at US Capitol Despite Police Warnings of Possible Militia Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) There are no signs of looming disturbances in the vicinity of the US Capitol on Thursday afternoon despite a police warning that a US militia may attempt to attack the seat of Congress, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Adjacent streets and the National Mall appear very quiet with journalists making up the largest public gathering outside of the security perimeter maintained around the domed building since the January 6 assault, the reporter said.

Fears that caused raising the threat level stemmed from a conspiracy theory that March 4 is a true inauguration day to reinstate Donald Trump as US presidency. The conspiracy theory was taken so seriously that the House of Representatives canceled its session on Thursday and the Capitol police issued a statement that is aware of a suspected plot and has prepared accordingly.

The Capitol grounds have been surrounded by several layers of fences with barbed wire atop and patrolled by numerous armed National Guard troops, the reporter said.

There are about 5,000 soldiers, approximately one-fifth of a contingent deployed in the city after the January 6 incident when some of the Trump supporters entered the Capitol. The supporters tried to protest lawmakers accepting electoral slates from US states that Trump claims were invalid and robbed him of election victory.

The Capitol police reportedly asked for a 60-day extension of the National Guard presence that was set to expire in mid-March.