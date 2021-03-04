UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Quiet At US Capitol Despite Police Warnings Of Possible Militia Attack

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

All Quiet at US Capitol Despite Police Warnings of Possible Militia Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) There are no signs of looming disturbances in the vicinity of the US Capitol on Thursday afternoon despite a police warning that a US militia may attempt to attack the seat of Congress, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Adjacent streets and the National Mall appear very quiet with journalists making up the largest public gathering outside of the security perimeter maintained around the domed building since the January 6 assault, the reporter said.

Fears that caused raising the threat level stemmed from a conspiracy theory that March 4 is a true inauguration day to reinstate Donald Trump as US presidency. The conspiracy theory was taken so seriously that the House of Representatives canceled its session on Thursday and the Capitol police issued a statement that is aware of a suspected plot and has prepared accordingly.

The Capitol grounds have been surrounded by several layers of fences with barbed wire atop and patrolled by numerous armed National Guard troops, the reporter said.

There are about 5,000 soldiers, approximately one-fifth of a contingent deployed in the city after the January 6 incident when some of the Trump supporters entered the Capitol. The supporters tried to protest lawmakers accepting electoral slates from US states that Trump claims were invalid and robbed him of election victory.

The Capitol police reportedly asked for a 60-day extension of the National Guard presence that was set to expire in mid-March.

Related Topics

Election Attack Protest Police Trump January March May Congress From

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

3 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

3 minutes ago

Murray encouraged by 'positive signs' despite Rott ..

3 minutes ago

SPLA holds protest rally for resolving their char ..

3 minutes ago

Japan awards Foreign Minister's Commendations for ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Muslim hatred at 'epidemic' proportions: UN r ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.