UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Refugees From Afghanistan Leave Tajik Territory - Dushanbe

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

All Refugees From Afghanistan Leave Tajik Territory - Dushanbe

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) All refugees from Afghanistan have already left Tajikistan, a source from Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Monday.

"After 345 ethnic Kyrgyz people from Afghanistan were sent from the territory of the Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhash Autonomous Region of Tajikistan to their places of residence, there are no more refugees from this country [Afghanistan] in our territory," the source said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Tajikistan All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine dose ..

few seconds

Two-day talks between Afghan rivals end without an ..

2 minutes ago

Hajj: 60,000 pilgrims converge at Maidan-e-Arafat ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Islam ..

40 minutes ago

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.