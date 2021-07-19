All Refugees From Afghanistan Leave Tajik Territory - Dushanbe

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) All refugees from Afghanistan have already left Tajikistan, a source from Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Monday.

"After 345 ethnic Kyrgyz people from Afghanistan were sent from the territory of the Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhash Autonomous Region of Tajikistan to their places of residence, there are no more refugees from this country [Afghanistan] in our territory," the source said.