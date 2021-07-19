UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Refugees From Afghanistan Leave Tajik Territory - Security Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

All Refugees From Afghanistan Leave Tajik Territory - Security Source

All refugees from Afghanistan have already left Tajikistan, a source from Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Monday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) All refugees from Afghanistan have already left Tajikistan, a source from Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Monday.

"After 345 ethnic Kyrgyz people from Afghanistan were sent from the territory of the Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhash Autonomous Region of Tajikistan to their places of residence, there are no more refugees from this country [Afghanistan] in our territory," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the committee's press service told Sputnik that 345 refugees had returned to their place of residence in Afghanistan � the village of Andemin in the province of Badakhshan.

In mid-July, 347 civilians crossed the border into Tajikistan, fearing attacks of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

Two babies had died during the crossing. The refugees returned home through the border zone of Kyzyl-Rabot of the Murghab district after their personal safety was guaranteed by the Afghan government, the Tajik committee said. Tajikistan ensured that the refugees had temporary shelter, food, clothing, and medical services, the committee added.

The Taliban launched an offensive as foreign troops began leaving Afghanistan in May. On July 9, the Taliban claimed to control 85% of the country's territory. At the talks this weekend, the Taliban and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire, although they agreed on the need to reach compromise.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Died Tajikistan May July Border All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 on high alert to cope with possible fl ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwan approves local coronavirus vaccine for emer ..

5 minutes ago

Wildfires Burn 1.2Mln Acres in US West - Fire Cent ..

5 minutes ago

EU Urges China to Take Action Against 'Malicious C ..

5 minutes ago

FWMC distributes bio-degradable bags among citizen ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia uses information tech to control pand ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.