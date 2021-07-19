All Refugees From Afghanistan Leave Tajik Territory - Security Source

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) All refugees from Afghanistan have already left Tajikistan, a source from Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Monday.

"After 345 ethnic Kyrgyz people from Afghanistan were sent from the territory of the Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhash Autonomous Region of Tajikistan to their places of residence, there are no more refugees from this country [Afghanistan] in our territory," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the committee's press service told Sputnik that 345 refugees had returned to their place of residence in Afghanistan � the village of Andemin in the province of Badakhshan.

In mid-July, 347 civilians crossed the border into Tajikistan, fearing attacks of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

Two babies had died during the crossing. The refugees returned home through the border zone of Kyzyl-Rabot of the Murghab district after their personal safety was guaranteed by the Afghan government, the Tajik committee said. Tajikistan ensured that the refugees had temporary shelter, food, clothing, and medical services, the committee added.

The Taliban launched an offensive as foreign troops began leaving Afghanistan in May. On July 9, the Taliban claimed to control 85% of the country's territory. At the talks this weekend, the Taliban and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire, although they agreed on the need to reach compromise.