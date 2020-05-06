All Residents of Skyscraper Engulfed by Fire in UAE Evacuated by Firefighters - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Firefighters have managed to evacuate all residents from a high-rise in Sharjah, one of the largest cities in the United Arab Emirates, where a massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening, media reported.

According to Emarat Al Youm newspaper, citing the UAE General Directorate of Civil Defense, all residents about 250 families have been evacuated before the extinguishing.

The UAE has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises, especially in the hot season, when the air temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). One of the strongest blazes broke out on New Year's Eve in 2016 in a high-rise hotel in the business center of Dubai, while organizing New Year's fireworks.