UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Residents Of Skyscraper Engulfed By Fire In UAE Evacuated By Firefighters - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:29 AM

All Residents of Skyscraper Engulfed by Fire in UAE Evacuated by Firefighters - Reports

Firefighters have managed to evacuate all residents from a high-rise in Sharjah, one of the largest cities in the United Arab Emirates, where a massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening, media reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Firefighters have managed to evacuate all residents from a high-rise in Sharjah, one of the largest cities in the United Arab Emirates, where a massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening, media reported.

According to Emarat Al Youm newspaper, citing the UAE General Directorate of Civil Defense, all residents about 250 families have been evacuated before the extinguishing.

The UAE has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises, especially in the hot season, when the air temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). One of the strongest blazes broke out on New Year's Eve in 2016 in a high-rise hotel in the business center of Dubai, while organizing New Year's fireworks.

Related Topics

Fire Business UAE Hotel Dubai Sharjah United Arab Emirates 2016 Media All From

Recent Stories

Women players aim to translate learnings from Wasi ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo ramps up operations to Bahrain

16 minutes ago

NCC to meet today to discuss strategy to ease lock ..

38 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Stocks enjoy further gains as virus restrictions a ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.