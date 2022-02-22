All Responsibility for Any Further Bloodshed Lies With Kiev Regime - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) In the event of further bloodshed in Donbas, the entire responsibility will be on the Kiev regime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"We demand an immediate cessation of hostilities from those who seized and hold power in Kiev.

Otherwise, all responsibility for the possible continuation of bloodshed will be entirely on the conscience of the regime ruling on the territory of Ukraine," Putin said during his address to the nation.