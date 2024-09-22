All-round Ashwin Powers India To Big Test Win Over Bangladesh
Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets after a first-innings century with the bat to inspire India to a 280-run thrashing of Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday.
The visitors arrived in Chennai in confident mood following a historic victory in Pakistan but they were no match for an Indian team for whom Rishabh Pant celebrated a triumphant return from a serious car crash.
Bangladesh have still never beaten India in Tests in 14 attempts.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in the first session of an overcast day four while chasing a victory target of 515.
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 82 after he and overnight partner Shakib Al Hasan resisted in a 48-run partnership, Bangladesh having resumed the day on 158-4.
The hosts took an emphatic 1-0 lead in the two-match series as they look to extend their advantage at the top of the World Test Championship rankings.
"It was a great result looking at what lies ahead," skipper Rohit Sharma said after India made an ominous start to a fresh Test season of 10 matches.
Hometown hero Ashwin struck first to end a stubborn overnight stand by getting Shakib caught at short-leg for 25.
The spinner, who took three wickets on day three, then dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for one to bag his 37th five-wicket haul, equalling the late Shane Warne.
Muttiah Muralitharan remains well out in front with 67.
The feat added to Ashwin's heroics after his 113 guided the hosts to 376 in the first innings.
"He's always there for us over the years," Rohit said of the 38-year-old.
"I don't know if I speak here (that) it'll be enough to cover what he does for the team. He looks like he's never out of the game."
Shakib put on 48 runs with Najmul after the pair started cautiously.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja removed Litton Das for one after the wicketkeeper-batsman edged the ball to Rohit at first slip.
Jadeja ended Najmul's valiant stand and took three wickets for the innings.
