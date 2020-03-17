UrduPoint.com
All-Russia Vote On Constitution Changes May Be Delayed, Citizens Health Prioritized- Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

All-Russia Vote on Constitution Changes May Be Delayed, Citizens Health Prioritized- Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The all-Russian vote on the amendment to the national constitution is scheduled for April 22, but may be postponed, taking into consideration the possible development of the situation around the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), since the health of the Russian citizens is a top priority, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, soon after signing a decree on the date of the vote.

"Taking into consideration the difficult epidemiological situation ” which is emerging in the world and is affecting our country, even though less significantly than other countries ” we will hold the vote only if the situation allows holding such events.

Because no matter how important it is to introduce changes to the main law of the country, nothing can be more important than the life and the health of our citizens," Putin said at a meeting with the head of the Central Election Commission.

"If need arises, then we will postpone the all-Russian vote until a later date," he added.

Russia, where over 110 COVID-19 cases have been registered, is implementing measures to tackle the virus spread. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned on Monday all the outdoors entertainment events in the city until April 10, limiting the maximum number of indoors events participants to 50,

