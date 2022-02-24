All Russian Diplomats Evacuated From Ukraine - Embassy
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 01:45 PM
All Russian diplomats have been evacuated from Ukraine, Press Attache at the Russian Embassy in Kiev Denis Golenko told Sputnik on Thursday
"All Russian diplomats left Ukraine," Golenko said, adding that the list includes the diplomatic staff of the embassy in Kiev, and consulates across the country.