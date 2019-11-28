All Russian Orthodox Parishes in US Celebrate Thanksgiving With Special Services - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) All Russian Orthodox believers in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving Day on Thursday by serving special services in the churches, the rector emeritus of the Holy Virgin Protection church in Nyack, New York, archpriest George Larin told Sputnik.

Thanksgiving is a Federal holiday in the United States but the Russian Orthodox Church outside Russia (ROCOR) finds spiritual significance in this feast.

"In our parishes we serve Thanksgiving services to the Lord thanking Him for all the good things that He gives us throughout the year," father George said.

Thanksgiving Day was proclaimed by the US founding fathers who were all Christians, he added.

The priest noted that different parishes may have their own different traditions. In some churches people serve not only special prayers but Divine Liturgies as well.

Most parishioners gather together afterwards in the church halls and then continue celebrating at their homes, he said.

"In our parish we do special fundraising event last Sunday, because it is the day when most of the people come," father George said "The church was full of people, and at the end of the liturgy we had Thanksgiving service and thanked God for all we have."

The archpriest emphasized that this year Thanksgiving Day aligns with the first day of Orthodox Christmas fast.

"Nativity of Our Savior Jesus Christ is a very big feast and we prepare by fasting," he said.

The ROCOR in the United States began to commemorate Thanksgiving Day in 1985 when the Synod of Bishops issued an order to establish the serving of supplicatory services of thanksgiving. However, many parishes started this tradition years before official recognition.