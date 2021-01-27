All Russian Political Institutions Ready to New START Extension - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia is interested in extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), therefore all its political institutions, including the parliament, are ready for the prompt ratification of all the documents necessary for this, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council international affairs committee, told Sputnik.

"Russia is interested in extending this treaty. Therefore, as soon as the documents necessary for this treaty are received, all political institutions of Russia, including the parliament, are ready to promptly ratify the documents necessary to extend the New START," he said.

The Federation Council will discuss the New START extension and give the go-ahead at the meeting on January 27, the head of the Federation Council international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev, told Sputnik.

"We will discuss this topic and we will give the go-ahead at the next meeting to be held tomorrow," the politician said.

The Russian parliament can ratify the extension of strategic offensive arms before its expiration date, February 5, Kosachev added.

"It would be important to be in time before February 5," the senator said.