All Russian Regions Have Test Batches of Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) All Russian regions have received the first test batches of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

"We sent the first batches of the vaccines to the regions, all 85 of them have received them," Murashko said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to the minister, the vaccine required a new supply chain process as it has to be stored at temperatur below zero, so personnel had to be trained and storage had to be prepared.

Meanwhile, more than 5,500 people got vaccinated in the Russian capital within post-registration trials of the vaccine.