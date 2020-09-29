UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Russian Regions Have Test Batches Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

All Russian Regions Have Test Batches of Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

All Russian regions have received the first test batches of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) All Russian regions have received the first test batches of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

"We sent the first batches of the vaccines to the regions, all 85 of them have received them," Murashko said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to the minister, the vaccine required a new supply chain process as it has to be stored at temperatur below zero, so personnel had to be trained and storage had to be prepared.

Meanwhile, more than 5,500 people got vaccinated in the Russian capital within post-registration trials of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

38 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

53 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

1 hour ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

1 hour ago

Food system transformation cannot be achieved with ..

5 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.