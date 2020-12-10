UrduPoint.com
All Russian Regions To Start COVID-19 Vaccination By Week End - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) All Russia's regions have confirmed readiness to start vaccination against COVID-19 and it will therefore be launched by the end of the week, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"All the regions confirmed readiness to start vaccination at the meeting. By the end of this week, it will be launched in all the constituent territories," Golikova's office said in a statement after the deputy prime minister's talks with regional officials.

The regional governments were tasked with preparing medical personnel and vaccination stations.

More Stories From World

