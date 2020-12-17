UrduPoint.com
All Russian Schools Should Have Access To High-Speed Internet Next Year - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there are problems with online education in Russia, adding that all schools in the country should get access to high-speed internet in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there are problems with online education in Russia, adding that all schools in the country should get access to high-speed internet in 2021.

"As for the schools, I have many different notes on the technological readiness for this system ... But, of course, there are problems. This applies to the so-called hardware. Not everyone has computer equipment, there are difficulties with connecting to the internet, even to phones.

What we are going to do � in 2021, all schools in the Russia should have access to high-speed internet," Putin said at his annual press conference.

According to Putin, the online education will not last forever in Russia and the quality of such format is lower in some aspects than traditional education.

"Of course, the online system, such a format will never replace the direct personal contact between a student and a teacher," the president added.

