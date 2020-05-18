UrduPoint.com
All Russian Servicemen Back Home After Assisting Serbia's COVID-19 Response - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

All the Russian servicemen engaged in assisting Serbia's COVID-19 response have returned to their home country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) All the Russian servicemen engaged in assisting Serbia's COVID-19 response have returned to their home country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces' military transport aviation has taken to the Chkalovsky airfield (Moscow region) the last group of servicemen and special military equipment of the interservice team of the Russian Defense Ministry, which fulfilled tasks on assisting the coronavirus fight on the territory of the Republic of Serbia. This flight marked the completion of Russian experts and military equipment delivery to the territory of the Russian Federation from the Republic of Serbia," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian servicemen are now going through the necessary sanitary and epidemiological procedures upon their return, the ministry added.

Over 20 Russian military and seven units of equipment assisted Serbia's coronavirus response between April 4 and May 16, disinfecting over 376 buildings in more than 40 settlements, treating 881 COVID-19 patients and providing recommendations on sanitary measures.

