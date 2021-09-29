UrduPoint.com

All Russian Servicemen Engaged In Zapad Drills Left Belarus - Belarus' Defense Ministry

All the Russian armed forces' servicemen involved in the Zapad-2021 joint military drills in Belarus left the country and headed to their home stations, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

The practical phase of the Belarusian-Russian drills was held from September 10-16 at nine training grounds in Russia and five in Belarus.

The practical phase of the Belarusian-Russian drills was held from September 10-16 at nine training grounds in Russia and five in Belarus.

The exercises were aimed at testing the military command's readiness to jointly protect territorial integrity of the Union State.

"The Russian military contingent that took part in the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces on the territory of our country departed to home stations," the Belarusian Defense Ministry wrote on Telegram.

"The last military convoy with Russia's servicemen and equipment crossed the state border of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry added.

