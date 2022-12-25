CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) All customers of the Russian airline iFly, whose flights from the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada were cancelled due to restrictions on flying through Jordanian airspace, have returned to Russia, Russian Consul General in Hurghada Viktor Voropaev told Sputnik.

There were about 600 Russian tourists stranded in Hurghada as of morning, December 24, according to Voropaev.

"Some of them flew to (the Russian city of) Ufa on two flights of the Turkish airline Corendon in the morning. The remaining 400 (got on) - the Red Wings flight at 21.30 (18:30 GMT on Saturday) to Moscow. Thus, the return of TEZ Tour tourists who had arrived in Hurghada using the iFly airline has been completed," Voropaev told Sputnik.

The Russian General Consulate in Hurghada told Sputnik earlier this month that around 300 passengers were stranded in Hurghada, waiting for Russian airline iFly to receive clearance to fly to Moscow. Some of them were able to fly back home using a Red Wings flight.

The Russian iFly airline had to cancel or postpone all of its flights from Egypt starting from December 15, due to a restriction placed on Russian air carriers crossing Jordanian airspace. It then started working out alternative routes.