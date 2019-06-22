All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to Suspend Tours to Georgia- Tourism Agency

All Russian travel companies have confirmed readiness to stop selling tours to Georgia, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) said on Saturday.

"Russiatourism recommended all tour operators to refrain from selling tours to Georgia. All tour operators have confirmed their readiness to stop selling such tours. In the near future, relevant information will appear or have already appeared on the websites of all tour operators who work with Georgia," Zarina Doguzova said as broadcast by Russia's Rossiya 24 channel.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspending the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered the authorities to ensure that all Russians currently traveling across Georgia be flown back.

Moreover, Putin recommended travel companies to refrain from selling package tours to Georgia for the ban period.

Putin's decision followed violent protests in Tbilisi, which erupted on Thursday over a Russian lawmaker's decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat in Georgia's parliament during an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy. The activists demanded that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and called for resignation of several Georgian officials. Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.