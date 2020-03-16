UrduPoint.com
All-Russian Vote On Amendment To Constitution In Line With Democratic Standards - Court

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

The organization of the all-Russian vote on the amendment to the national constitution is in line with the universally recognized democratic standards of the declaration of the people's will, the Russian Constitutional Court said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The organization of the all-Russian vote on the amendment to the national constitution is in line with the universally recognized democratic standards of the declaration of the people's will, the Russian Constitutional Court said on Monday.

According to the court, this vote is of a special legal character.

"This is a way for the people to directly express its will regarding this governmental decision.

This does not replace, as it is, the implementation of the prerogative of the Federal Assembly and the legislative authorities of the Russian Federation's entities, which they implement while taking this decision under Article 136 of the Russian Federation's constitution," the Russian Constitutional Court said,

According to the Constitutional Court, the amendments will be considered approved if over 50 percent of the Russian citizens taking part in the vote support it.

