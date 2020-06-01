All-Russian Vote on Amendments to Constitution to Be Held on July 1 - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution will be held on July 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution will be held on July 1.

The head of the country's Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, proposed this date earlier in the day.

The chief of Russia's public health watchdog, Anna Popova, supported the idea to schedule the vote for July 1. Situation not getting worse once certain Russian regions lift restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic, which means that the country is moving in the right direction, Popova noted.