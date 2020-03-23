All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendment May Be Canceled, No Decision Yet - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The all-Russian vote on the amendment to the national constitution, currently scheduled for April 22, may be canceled if the development of the epidemiological situation calls for it, but no such decision has been made so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I have nothing to say yet, everything proceeds as the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin] said in the very beginning, at his meeting with [Central Election Commission had] Ella Pamfilova: the vote is scheduled for April 22 under the decree, but the health of the citizens comes first. If the epidemiological situation develops in such a way that it is understood that the vote should be delayed, it will be done," Peskov told reporters, adding that "no decision on the matter has been made so far."