All-Russian Vote On Constitution Amendments Should Be Held On July 1 - Election Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:18 PM

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, expressed the belief on Monday that the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution should be held on July 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, expressed the belief on Monday that the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution should be held on July 1.

"I believe if Anna Popova [head of Russia's public health watchdog] and experts give their approval, taking into consideration the trend toward the improvement of the sanitary and epidemiological situation, then, I think, July 1 will be a proper date for holding the all-Russian vote," Pamfilova said at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

All the voters will be provided with protective masks, gloves and single-use pens, Pamfilova said.

