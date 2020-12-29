All Russians to Be Able to Choose Vaccine for COVID-19 Inoculation in Q1 2021 - Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) All Russians will hopefully be able to choose which COVID-19 vaccine to be inoculated with in the first quarter of 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told Sputnik.

"They already have such an opportunity.

The second vaccine in small batches - about 30,000 - has already entered civil circulation, and we are sending them to many constituent entities of the Russian Federation - the Tula Region, Rostov Region, Moscow," Golikova said.

When asked whether the Russians would have the opportunity to choose with the appearance of each new vaccine, she answered in the affirmative.

"Probably, it will not be the case in January, but in the first quarter we hope that this will be the case," Golikova said.