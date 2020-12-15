All Russia's regions have started vaccinating citizens against COVID-19, as the vaccine has been distributed, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) All Russia's regions have started vaccinating citizens against COVID-19, as the vaccine has been distributed, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"The vaccine has been delivered to all the regions across the Russian Federation, vaccination has started in all regions," Murashko told the Russian government's coronavirus response center.

An extra procedure has been established to ensure safe transportation and storage of the vaccine, with special memos for both patients and doctors, the minister added.