All Senior Officials Evacuated From Attack Site In Kabul - Interior Ministry Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

All senior officials have been evacuated from the site of the attack targeting the ceremony in Kabul attended by former Afghan chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, the spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry Nusrat Rahimi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All senior officials have been evacuated from the site of the attack targeting the ceremony in Kabul attended by former Afghan chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, the spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry Nusrat Rahimi told Sputnik.

The ceremony in Kabul, with Abdullah in attendance, came under an attack earlier in the day, but the ex-chief executive of Afghanistan was unharmed. Meanwhile, at least 15 people were reported injured.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Sputnik that the attackers occupied a building close to the venue of the ceremony. They carried out the attack from that building.

However, according to other witnesses, the assailants barricaded themselves in a construction site and the fighting still continues.

