MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) All nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization support "in principle" upgrading Iran to a full member from an observer state, the Russian presidential envoy to the group said Tuesday.

Russia, which holds the security organization's rotating presidency, has long been in favor of accepting Iran.

"We were and are still supportive of Iran's candidacy. Other member states support it in principle but there may be differences in terms of when [it should join]," Bakhtier Khakimov told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia also have the observer status.

Khakimov said Afghanistan was a potential candidate for accession but continued political struggle and presence of foreign troops in the country prevented it from achieving full membership.

Apart from Russia, the Shanghai-based group includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.