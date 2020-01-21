UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Shanghai Cooperation Organization Members Back Iran's Entry - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:08 PM

All Shanghai Cooperation Organization Members Back Iran's Entry - Russian Envoy

All nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization support "in principle" upgrading Iran to a full member from an observer state, the Russian presidential envoy to the group said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) All nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization support "in principle" upgrading Iran to a full member from an observer state, the Russian presidential envoy to the group said Tuesday.

Russia, which holds the security organization's rotating presidency, has long been in favor of accepting Iran.

"We were and are still supportive of Iran's candidacy. Other member states support it in principle but there may be differences in terms of when [it should join]," Bakhtier Khakimov told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia also have the observer status.

Khakimov said Afghanistan was a potential candidate for accession but continued political struggle and presence of foreign troops in the country prevented it from achieving full membership.

Apart from Russia, the Shanghai-based group includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran Russia China Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Mongolia May Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From

Recent Stories

Boeing Hid 2009 Crash Report Foreshadowing 737 MAX ..

8 minutes ago

Arish wants to be the best spinner, says Amir's 20 ..

5 minutes ago

ATC to record foreign witnesses testimony through ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt stops release of movie “Zindagi Tama ..

23 minutes ago

Bahria University organized 'Focused Talk on US-Ir ..

5 minutes ago

No shortage of flour in Kohistan: ACs

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.