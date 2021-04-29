UrduPoint.com
All Sides in Donbas Peace Process Agree That Region Needs 'Easter Ceasefire' - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) All members of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine have agreed that the war-torn Donbas region needs a so-called Easter ceasefire but failed to adopt a statement on the matter, Oleksiy Arestovich, the information policy counselor of the Ukrainian delegation, said on Wednesday.

The contact group had an online meeting earlier in the day.

"All the sides ” the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Russia, Ukraine ” agreed that we need to set up an Easter ceasefire. And we tried to set it up for six hours straight," Arestovich told the Ukraine 24 broadcaster. "We did not come to an agreement, because we did not agree upon a final text of the joint statement.

There were, let's say, sensitive areas and language, legal in particular."

The official suggested that a decision on the ceasefire could be made on Thursday or Friday.

Unlike Catholic and Protestant countries, which celebrated Easter last month, the celebration for those within Eastern Orthodox tradition will occur this Sunday.

The Ukrainian government launched a military operation against the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east in April 2014. Prospects for peace have been discussed on various platforms, including the TCG, which has  adopted already three documents regulating the conflict's de-escalation since September 2014.

