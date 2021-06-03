UrduPoint.com
All States Interested In Mutual Recognition Of COVID Vaccines To Ease Travel - AmCham

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) All countries across the world will eventually recognize each other's coronavirus vaccines, as everyone is interested in facilitating travel amid the pandemic to help economic recovery, Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I think eventually that has to happen, that countries have to recognize each other's vaccines, particularly as the statistics on their effectiveness become available. I do not see why not and I think it is in the interest of all sides to agree on that, so I think it will happen," Rodzianko said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper last month, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned against discriminating people whose immunity was obtained from vaccination with "non-Western" drugs when opening international borders after the introduction of COVID-19 certificates.

The remark came as the European Commission considers easing entry only for those who have received COVID-19 vaccines approved by either the EU regulator or the World Health Organization.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

